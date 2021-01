Local boxing legend Tracy Harris Patterson has been named to the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 in the Pro Boxer category. Patterson was adopted by former world heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson and moved to New Paltz, where he trained as a boxer and became a two-time world champion himself . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.