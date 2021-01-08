Kingston man arrested in 2019 Saugerties burglary

On January 7, 2021 Saugerties Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Donovan W. Price of 36 McEntee Street, Kingston, with the felonies of second-degree burglary and first-degree grand larceny.

Price was arrested following a burglary investigation conducted by the Saugerties Police Department which began on December 3, 2019 when a village of Saugerties resident returning home from a trip found that someone had entered and burglarized their home while they were away. Detectives worked the case for over a year, finally making a DNA match on evidence they secured during their investigation.

Price, who has a previous felony conviction, was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.