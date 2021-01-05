Teen arrested in Port Ewen stabbing

Detectives of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of a 17-year-old male from Port Ewen for the felony of first-degree assault and the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On Saturday, January 2, at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Port Ewen for a report of a stabbing victim, following a domestic dispute with his son. The victim was treated at the scene and later transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The teen was located shortly thereafter and taken into custody. He was arraigned virtually at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center in Kingston and released to reappear in Ulster County Family Court on a later date. His name is currently being withheld due to possible eligibility for “Youthful Offender” status.

Also responding to the scene were New York State Police in Highland, Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Service and Mobile Life Support Services.