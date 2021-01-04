Police investigate hit and run in Ulster County

Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:20 p.m., state police from the Ellenville barracks responded to Whitfield Avenue in Accord for a report of a car/pedestrian hit and run.

Upon arrival, troopers observed an unconscious man, later identified as George Barley, 62, of Accord, laying approximately eight feet off of the west shoulder off the roadway. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Accord Kerhonkson First Aid Squad and the Accord Fire Department. Barley, who was unconscious and breathing, was transported to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter.

According to police, Barley was walking with his wife when she observed a gray sedan driving south on Whitfield Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck her husband and continued on without stopping.

State police are asking anyone who was in the area at that time and may have witnessed the accident or the vehicle before or after the accident to contact the state police at Ellenville at 845-626-2800.