2020 was a difficult year for local school districts and the communities they serve, with the pandemic causing a seismic shift in the school experience. While we’re not quite halfway through this academic year, local superintendents were asked to look ahead as the calendar changes from 2020 to 2021. We interviewed four superintendents . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.