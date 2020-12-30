Kingston officials move to make affordable housing part of nearly all future developments

With just days to go before the state’s moratorium on evictions was set to expire, the legislature on Monday said it planned to extend it to May 1. Meanwhile, affordable housing continues to be a frequent topic of discussion in Kingston, where the mayor recently signed an executive order requiring 10 percent of virtually all new housing developments to be affordable and the common council plans to take on the issue in the coming months . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.