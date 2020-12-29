Second accuser joins lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by Kingston teacher

In June of this year, an unnamed man, “John Doe,” sued William Dederick, a retired Kingston biology teacher and administrator, alleging Dederick sexually abused him while he was a student at Kingston High School in the 1980s. Earlier this month, according to court filings, a second individual joined the suit. The school district was also named as a defendant . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.