Ulster DMV closed to public until January 7

Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack has announced that the Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed to the public for health and safety reasons after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. This closure will begin immediately and is in effect until January 7.

“Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our employees and the public,” stated County Clerk Postupack. “This closure is mandated by the CDC and we will do everything possible to ensure a safe, socially responsible reopening. In-person services will be available again on January 7th and we encourage our residents to use online and mail options, as well as the drop-box until then.”

Residents can still complete transactions online or mail routine transactions to the Ulster County Clerk’s Office, PO Box 1800, Kingston, NY 12402. The Department of Motor Vehicles will have a drop-box outside the back-door of the County Office Building for plate surrenders and registration renewals. License renewals will also be accepted in the drop-box and appointments can be scheduled online. For other transactions or frequently asked questions, please visit the New York State DMV website at https://dmv.ny.gov/.

For further information, please contact Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack at countyclerk@co.ulster.ny.us. Updates are available and appointments can be scheduled at the County Clerk’s website clerk.ulstercountyny.gov. Updates will also be posted on the County Clerk’s Facebook page.