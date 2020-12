Belleayre Mountain Ski Center announced Saturday that it would close its lodge until further notice after heavy rains Christmas morning caused snow to slide into it, causing “significant damage.”

The Shandaken resort said it had 6.5 inches of rain that day.

“Supersaturated snow from the Yahoo trail let loose and slid into the Overlook Lodge,” read a message posted to the ski center’s website.

Belleayre is open for skiing, though the lodge remains closed.