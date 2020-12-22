Toys for Tots and First Student provide holiday cheer

First Student holiday cheer

The wheels were in motion to help bring holiday cheer to one Hudson Valley elementary school. Toys for Tots often collaborates with businesses to help with their toy distribution process. This year, Toys for Tots partnered with First Student, Inc., the bus company that transports students in the Saugerties School District. Through a lottery system, Mt. Marion Elementary School was chosen to be the beneficiary of a holiday surprise. Every student in the school received an age-appropriate toy. Items included bikes, dolls, board games, puzzles and more.