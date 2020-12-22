Police: Kingston man threw Molotov cocktail inside restaurant

The Kingston Police Department reports the arrest of 36-year-old Grant A Shan of Kingston for Arson in the first degree.

On Sunday, December 20 at about 7:50 p.m., members of the Kingston Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to 694 Broadway, Hung Fu Restaurant for a reported disturbance. While responding to that location another call came in for a fire at the restaurant. Upon officers’ arrival to the restaurant, Grant A. Shan was taken in custody after witnesses identified him as the subject that had thrown an incendiary device, a Molotov cocktail, inside the restaurant while he and others were inside the restaurant. The fire was put out shortly afterwards and there was minor fire damage to the interior of the restaurant. No one was injured and the investigation is continuing.

Shan is being held for arraignment.