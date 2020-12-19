Two killed in Saugerties car crash

Two Saugerties residents were killed Thursday after their car lost control on Route 32 and slid into oncoming traffic.

On Thursday, December 17 at 4:53 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to State Route 32 in Saxton, Town of Saugerties for a reported motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, has thus far established that a 2001 Toyota Camry, operated by 59-year-old Ira Ringel of Saugerties, was traveling north on State Route 32 in the area of the Saxton Flatts when the vehicle slid sideways, crossing over into the south bound lane, resulting in a collision with a 2011 Toyota Sienna operated by a 46-year-old female from Saugerties.

As a result of the crash, 47-year-old Samantha Kiernan of Saugerties, a passenger in the Toyota Camry, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ringel was extricated form the vehicle by firefighters and treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance. Ringel was transported to Westchester Medical HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus, in Kingston, where he succumbed to his injuries. The operator of the Toyota Sienna and a 13-year-old passenger were transported by DIAZ Ambulance to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Saxton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Saugerties Police Detectives are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was in the area at the time of the crash to please call the Saugerties Police Detective Division at 845-246-9800.