12-year-old girl killed in Kingston shooting

A shooting in Kingston last night resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl and the hospitalization of a 9-year-old boy.

The shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. at 60 Van Buren Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old female with a gunshot wound and a 9-year-old male with a gunshot wound to an arm. The 12-year-old female succumbed to her injury. The 9-year-old male was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for treatment. The 9-year-old male was in stable condition and expected to recover.

The City of Kingston Police Department has asked the New York State Police to take the lead in this homicide investigation. The City of Kingston Police Department will continue to aid and support the New York State Police in this investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at 845-338-1702. All calls will be kept confidential.

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble released the following statement this morning: