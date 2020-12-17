Nurse’s association plans demonstration to bring mental-health treatment back to Kingston

The New York State Nurse’s Association is planning a motorcade to Albany to get the state legislature to take action to bring mental-health and detoxification services back to Kingston. Health Alliance has offered these services in the past, but some 60 Health Alliance beds were moved recently. Village of Saugerties trustee Donald Hackett and mayor William Murphy have been working on a resolution regarding the loss in the services.

On Saturday, December 19 the nurses will hold a car rally to bring back the mental-health and detoxification center back to Kingston, as well as safe staffing levels and sufficient masks, gloves and similar equipment. The rally will kick off at 1 p.m., Hackett said. “I think they’re going to meet at Kingston Hospital. If anyone wants to go down there to support them down there, that would be great,” he said.