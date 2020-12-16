Three arrested after Suboxone found in package sent to Ulster County Jail

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of Diane J. Maiolo, 35, and Gary L. Hoffman, 30, of Kingston, as well as Jessica M. Henry, 36, of Ulster Park. All three were charged with the misdemeanors of promoting prison contraband in the second degree and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

On November 4, a quantity of Suboxone was discovered by corrections staff secreted in inbound mail. The resulting investigation alleges the three conspired to introduce the suboxone into the jail.

Maiolo and Henry were released with appearance tickets returnable to Kingston City Court on a later date. Hoffman remains in the Ulster County Jail on unrelated charges and will be produced to Kingston City Court on a later date.

Any person charged with an offense or offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.