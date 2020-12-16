Saugerties voters overwhelmingly approve School District’s $22 million capital improvement project

The Saugerties Central School District’s $22 million capital improvement project bond, which will pay for needed repairs and upgrades at all the district’s schools, passed overwhelmingly on Tuesday by a vote of 849-260.

“That was wonderful,” school superintendent Kirk Reinhardt said of the result. “It’s a strong sign that the community supports us. With all the problems — the coronavirus, the economy — they couldn’t have been more supportive. I’m elated we can improve our school buildings.”

The approved repair costs will not raise taxes because a previous bond of nearly the same amount is nearly paid off. When payment for the newly authorized work must be made, that bond will be paid off and the new bond will simply keep the rate of borrowing the same as it is now.

Reinhardt said the work is necessary to maintain the schools, not add to the cost.

A second bond, approved by a vote of 952-185, replaces an existing Energy Performance Contract [EPC], which pays for itself over time through savings the project generates over time, according to the school district’s statement. This contract also does not increase taxes because the energy savings will, over time, more than pay for the improvements.

The anticipated total cost for the improvements is $3.1 million, which is already funded through energy savings. The school district can leverage an additional ten percent through the EPC, now that voters have approved the plan.

For a complete list of the planned replacements, upgrades or repairs at all the schools, check out the school district’s website at https://www.saugerties.k12.ny.us/Domain/930. This page has links to a school-by-school list of projects.