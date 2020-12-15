For Kingston restaurants that opened this year, improvisation and flexibility have been key 

The restaurant business is famously tough even in good times. But throw in a once-in-a-100-year pandemic carrying unpredictable restrictions on dining, and it’s no exaggeration to say 2020 was probably the most difficult year to open a restaurant in recent memory. We caught up with five Kingston restaurants — Masa Midtown, Lunch Nightly, Casa Vallarta, Grainne, and Tilda's Kitchen and Market — to find out how they made it work . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.