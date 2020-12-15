First big snow storm Wednesday night could dump 14″ on Mid-Hudson

A nor’easter is forecast to dump up to 14 inches of snow on parts of the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Snowfall will begin in the late afternoon of Wednesday, December 16, with heavy accumulation overnight, tailing off the next morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the region from 4 p.m. December 16 to 1 p.m. December 17. It’s calling for 7-11 inches of snow for Kingston.

Hudson Valley Weather’s preliminary forecast, which divides the region into several zones, has most of the Mid-Hudson Valley receiving 6-14 inches of snow. It further describes the heaviest periods of overnight snowfall as ranging from 1-3″ per hour, creating near-whiteout conditions, with wind gusts of up to 25 mph.

Students looking forward to their first snow day of the year will likely have to wait, as most local school districts have transitioned to fully remote instruction until the end of winter recess.