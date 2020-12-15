Fans cheer on Saugerties’ Ian Flanigan on The Voice finale



Flanigan performing “Never Learn” on last night’s show

Ian Flanigan of Saugerties is part of the top five contestants on NBC’s The Voice. He performed during the show’s final competition on December 14 singing Jamey Johnson’s “In Color” and a song penned with Nashville writer Ross Copperman called “Never Learn.”

His Monday-night television appearance was shown on a 10-by-20-foot screen at Cantine Field in Saugerties. Cars containing a socially distanced audience cheered for Flanigan by honking their horns.

Throughout the fall 2020 season, coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have helped mentor and guide their favorite artists. Flanigan was coached by Shelton, but all the coaches have particularly praised Flanigan’s voice, which they say has a gravelly quality and a range unusual in that vocal type. His strong guitar picking has also impressed the audience.

Flanigan travels the country in his “FlanVan,” often joined by his fiancé Ayla Rector and daughter Kamea.

The final results will be announced during tonight’s broadcast, beginning at 8 p.m.



Performing Jamey Johnson’s “In Color”