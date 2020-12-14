Kingston traffic stop yields 200 bags of heroin; two arrested

Members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) report the arrest of Jason T. Pease, 29 and Jennifer Krom, 39, both of Kingston.

Pease and Krom were arrested during a traffic stop on December 1 in the Town of Ulster, following an investigation into sales and trafficking of heroin and fentanyl into northern Ulster County. Approximately 200 bags of heroin and fentanyl were found hidden in the vehicle and on both people.

Both were charged with the felonies of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (intent to sell) and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree (weight more than 1/8 ounce). Pease was also charged with the misdemeanor of criminal impersonation in the second degree for providing the identity of another person to conceal the fact he was wanted on several outstanding warrants. Krom was additionally charged with the felony of tampering with physical evidence.

Advertisement

Pease was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail. He was additionally wanted on an Ulster County Superior Court warrant for being a fugitive from justice from the state of Kentucky for an unrelated burglary. He was remanded without bail on that charge. Krom was released with an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Ulster Court on a later date.

The following agencies have members assigned to URGENT: Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Town of Shandaken Police, Ulster County Probation, Town of Plattekill Police, Village of Ellenville Police and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Any person(s) charged with an offense or offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.