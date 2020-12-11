Woodstock plans drive-through Christmas Eve

While the Covid-19 pandemic is preventing the usual Christmas Eve extravaganza in Woodstock, volunteers are making sure Santa can still bring good cheer to children in the area. In true Woodstock form, volunteers aren’t going to let the Covid Grinch steal Christmas.

Would-be revelers will have to wait until next year to gather around the Village Green to sing carols and speculate on how Santa will arrive.

The Woodstock Christmas Eve Committee is coordinating with the Woodstock Fire Department to bring Santa to Company 1 at 242 Tinker Street on December 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Kris Kringle’s visit will be drive-through only, and children will be receive a stocking full of goodies from one of his helpers.

The committee said it will continue the tradition of distributing cheer and dinner baskets to homebound residents and senior citizens. Contributions can be made to Mid-Hudson Federal Credit Union, 85 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock.