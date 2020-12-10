Police: Two Saugerties men arrested with 800 bags of heroin

Members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) report the arrest of Brian Shultis, 31, and Cody Tompkins, 29, both of Saugerties.

Shultis and Tompkins were both arrested on Wednesday, December 2 after an investigation into heroin and fentanyl trafficking into northern Ulster County. They were taken into custody during a traffic stop in the town of Ulster and were found to be in possession of approximately 800 bags of heroin and fentanyl, according to police. Both were charged with the charges below and released to appear in court on a later date:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance 3 rd (intent to sell) B felony

(intent to sell) B felony Criminal possession of a controlled substance 3 rd (weight of ½ ounce or more) B felony

(weight of ½ ounce or more) B felony Conspiracy 4th – E felony

Shultis was subsequently taken into custody on December 7 on an Ulster County bench warrant for a previous felony arrest, in which he violated the terms of a conditional arrest with the new arrest.

The following agencies have members assigned to URGENT: Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Town of Shandaken Police, Ulster County Probation, Town of Plattekill Police, Village of Ellenville Police and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Questions or requests for additional photographs may be directed to Detective Lieutenant Abram D. Markiewicz at (845) 514-0847 or amak@co.ulster.ny.us.

Any person(s) charged with an offense or offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.