Saugerties picks mum queen

The tradition continues. Every fall for the past 50 years, Saugerties High School seniors have selected a mum queen and court, who have been crowned during a half-time ceremony at the homecoming football game and then celebrated at the town’s annual Mum Festival. This year, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there was no football, no homecoming and no mum festival.

The Class of 2021 decided to keep the tradition alive. On November 2, the senior class voted for the Queen, Carmen Costello (center), and her court, Charlie Sasso (left) and Theresa Fiscaletti (right). They were crowned during an intimate ceremony on November 18.