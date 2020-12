New York State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks today arrested a 64-year-old Rhinebeck man for Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.

The arrest followed an investigation by the New York State Police and the Rhinebeck Police Department that determined Daniel P. Shanahan possessed child pornography.

Shanahan was issued an appearance returnable to the village of Rhinebeck Court on January 20 at 4 p.m.