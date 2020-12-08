New Paltz barn burns down; house nearby saved

The New Paltz Fire Department received a dispatch for a reported barn fire at 109 Springtown Road in the Town of New Paltz on December 7 at 7:44 p.m. Fire Chief Cory Wirthmann was the first to arrive at the scene and confirmed a very large barn with heavy fire and smoke.

The approximately 100’ x 45’, two-story barn was located within six to eight feet of the primary residence. With heavy fire and the proximity of the barn endangering the house, a second alarm was transmitted for a working structure fire and mutual aid was called in for additional help.

Fire crews immediately began protecting the residence by spraying water and cooling the structure. According to Chief Wirthmann, because of this effort, the primary residence on the property was completely saved from catching fire with only minimal radiant heat damage to the facade. Once a positive water source was established, crews began focusing on the blazing barn. Wirthmann reported that within a matter of three hours, the fire was extinguished and overhauled. There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants. The three occupants of the house were displaced temporarily as a precaution, but were able to return the following day. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The New Paltz Fire Department received assistance from fire departments from Highland, Modena, Tillson, Rifton, Gardiner and Plattekill, as well as the New Paltz police, New York State Troopers, New Paltz Rescue Squad, Ulster County highway, New Paltz village DPW, Ulster County Department of Emergency Management, the New Paltz Fire Department auxiliary and Central Hudson.