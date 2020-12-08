Kingston GOP seeks candidates for city and county office

The City of Kingston Republican Party is seeking community input for candidates in the coming 2021 election cycle.

The positions to be filled are:

City of Kingston Alderman, Wards 1 thru 9

Ulster County Legislator, District 5, 6, & 7

Any interested parties can contact City of Kingston Republican Chairman John P. Quigley by email (johnpeter@quigley.email) or phone (845-594-2698).

This year’s potential candidates will go before a review panel and upon completion be provided with the necessary tools and resources to compete in the upcoming election cycle.

Should anyone want to make a recommendation (anonymous or not) they can submit the persons name at the following link: https://bit.ly/2JOS7Om