Duzine and middle school students shift to remote learning in New Paltz

New Paltz Superintendent of Schools Angela Urbina- Medina announced at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting that Duzine Elementary School and New Paltz Middle School will be shifting to remote learning starting Thursday, December 3 through Friday, December 11. There will be no in-person instruction during these days. Duzine and New Paltz Middle School students will be connecting to their classes remotely during this time.

The district was notified on Sunday, November 29 that a middle school student had tested positive for Covid-19 and on Tuesday, December 1 they found out a student at Duzine was also positive.