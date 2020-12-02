Wreaths for veterans program in Saugerties needs volunteers

The Saugerties VFW Post 5034 is sponsoring a fundraiser for the annual Wreaths Across America campaign. The purpose of this fundraiser is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom by placing wreaths on the gravesites of those who served in the armed services of this country. “Covid-19 has made some changes necessary for this year, but we are continuing our participation,” said Bob Howe of the Saugerties VFW 5034. “We will not have a bus this year, instead we ask that you drive yourself, family and friends.” Call Howe at 246-8510.

Participants will meet at the Saugerties Senior Center on Saturday, December 19 at 9:45 am. for the noon. placement of wreaths at the Saratoga National Cemetery. There are 13,000 graves in Saratoga National Cemetery.

After placing the wreaths, volunteers will go to the American Legion Hall for a free luncheon.

If you cannot make the trip this year, please consider a donation to this cause. Wreaths are $15 each. Make checks payable to Saugerties VFW Post 5034 and mail to VFW Post 5034, P.O. Box 152, Saugerties, NY 12477-0152.