In Kingston, Cornell Creative Arts Center expands the concept of accessibility

The Arc Mid-Hudson has taken a major step toward making the arts accessible in every sense of the word to Midtowners, with the ribbon-cutting of the Cornell Creative Arts Center at 129 Cornell Street. Known for providing services to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, the organization is committed to hosting a program of “supported” art classes in its new space . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.