New Paltz restaurant closes after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Garvan’s Gastropub, located at 215 Huguenot Street in New Paltz, announced over the weekend that it would close until Friday, December 4 after learning that a member of its staff tested positive for Covid-19. Over the next week, according to a message posted to the restaurant’s social media pages, the building will be thoroughly cleaned, other staff members will be tested, and new practices put in place to reduce risks of exposure.

Here is the full message posted Saturday, November 28: