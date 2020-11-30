New Paltz restaurant closes after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Garvan’s Gastropub, located at 215 Huguenot Street in New Paltz, announced over the weekend that it would close until Friday, December 4 after learning that a member of its staff tested positive for Covid-19. Over the next week, according to a message posted to the restaurant’s social media pages, the building will be thoroughly cleaned, other staff members will be tested, and new practices put in place to reduce risks of exposure.
Here is the full message posted Saturday, November 28:
Yesterday morning (Black Friday!) we were notified of a positive COVID test on a member of our staff, completely asymptomatic, a bit of a jolt. We spent the morning talking with excellent staff from Ulster County and taking guidance from CDC. We were told there was no requirement to close at this time but we decided to go over and above the recommendation, close up shop, effect a deep clean, keep an eye on everyone for symptoms in the days to come and get everyone tested to protect each other and especially our loyal customers. If all goes well we hope to open again next Friday 12/4, and to redouble our efforts at mitigating the risks of exposure. Thanks for your understanding and amazing support in this unprecedented year, Please God the Cavalry is on the way with vaccines etc, better days ahead!
