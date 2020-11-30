Central Hudson: Prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds

Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation advises residents to be prepared for the potential of thunderstorms and strong winds later today, Monday, Nov. 30. Weather forecasts predict a chance of thunderstorms developing Monday afternoon and evening, which could bring possible wind gusts of 40 miles per hour or more. These conditions could cause limbs and trees to fall onto power lines.

“Our customers should be prepared for the possibility of thunderstorms and strong, gusty winds,” said Ryan Hawthorne, assistant vice president of electric engineering and operations. “We are prepared to respond in the event of power interruptions by readying equipment and personnel, and we are maintaining contact with local emergency responders.

“In this current environment, our electric line crews and support staff are practicing social distancing to keep our employees and the public safe, and we also realize many of our customers are at home and rely on electric service for essential services,” he said. “In the event of power outages, we are committed to restoring electric service as quickly and safely as possible.”

Hawthorne cautioned residents to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and remember that lines may be entangled and hidden in fallen trees and limbs. “Assume all downed lines are live and keep a wide distance from fallen trees and limbs,” he said.

Motorists should also be aware of the potential for downed limbs and power lines that may block roadways and should never attempt to drive over or around downed power lines.

You can track power outages across the Central Hudson service area here: https://stormcentral.cenhud.com/