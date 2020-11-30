A sampler of holiday events around the region

Dec 12th, 11am to 4pm. Pet Photos With Santa. It’s the Ulster County SPCA’s Pet Photos With Santa! Have your pet’s photo taken with Santa Claus by a professional photographer for a $5 donation to the Ulster County SPCA. Please go to the link below to select a slot for your 15 minute photo session. Select one slot per pet, if you have multiple pets. A slot is required to get your pet’s photo taken. Donations can be made in person on the day of the photo shoot.The photo shoot will be located at the Ulster County SPCA, at 20 Wiedy Road in Kingston, NY. Please come on time for your slot. Dogs must be on leashes, cats must come in individual carriers. All guests must wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040E48AEAD2BA7FF2-petphotos

Dec 12, 11 am – Dec 13, 5 pm. Holiday Shopping Craft Fair/ Flea Market Extravaganza (2 day event) Mix and mingle. Shop til you drop 50+vendors . Each day there will be different vendors from all over the Hudson Valley. Find that special unique gift you been searching for, or just spoil yourself. Our 4th annual event. Bring the kids to see Santa Claus, take free pictures with him between 1:00pm-3:00pm on both days. Try your luck at our mega gift basket raffles. You must wear a mask while attending the event and continue social distancing. Homewood Suites by Hilton at Newburgh-Stewart Airport.

Nov. 27, 28, 29, Dec. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20. A Frosty Festival. A family-fun holiday light spectacular featuring Meet & Greet with Dasher the Reindeer, Frosty’s Musical Light Show, Candy Cane Lane, Frosty’s Enchanted Forest, Glistening Gardens, Magical Mansion, Frosty’s Magical 3D Adventure, Santa’s North Pole, Blizzard the Polar Bear, gift shops and tasty treats. Friday, 6-8 p.m., Saturday, 4-8 p.m., Sunday, 4-7 p.m. Reservations required. Friday, November 27, 2020 – 4 p.m. to Sunday, December 20, 2020 – 7 p.m. A Frosty Fest 778 Broadway (Route 9W) Ulster Park 12487. 845-339-2666

Dec. 12, 11 am-6 pm. Frozendale. An annual Community-generated festival. Come join the shops, theater and restaurants on Main Street in Rosendale. Surprise visits from music groups and Santa!

December 5 and 19, 10am-2 pm plus on-line. Made in Kingston Pop-Up Market at the Kingston’s Farmers Market. Support local artisans by shopping local either safely in person or on-line at www.madeinkingstonny.com

December 6, Holiday in the Village: Parade of Lights. 4:30 pm starting at the corner of Post Street near Washington Ave. Step off at 5 pm. Line up is first come, first serve. Decorate your float or car. Open to all fire companies/department. No need to sign up. Hosted by the Saugerties Fire Department

November 27, 10:30 am Socially Distanced Holiday Fair. An outdoor & online fair featuring local artists, artisans and producers. Opus 40, 50 Fite Road, Saugerties.

November 28, 29 and December 5, 6. Give, Thanks and Ride. Give nonperishable food and get discounted trolley rides. Trolley Museum of New York. 89 E Strand St, Kingston. (845) 331-3399