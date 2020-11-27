Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild’s twenty-first annual 5 by 7 Show now online

Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild’s 21st annual 5 by 7 Show fundraiser will debut online this year. For the first time all artwork will be available for purchase through the website woodstockguild.org/5by7.

The show is open to everyone and all submissions are accepted and displayed. Works are exhibited anonymously, giving equal voice to all. This year 5 by 7 Show artworks are sold for $150 each.

The gallery will be open on December 4 from noon to 7 p.m. for visitors to get a sneak peak at this year’s artwork. The website will also be available to preview work starting at noon on December 4. On December 5 starting at 11 a.m., 5 by 7 Show artwork will be available online and in person in the gallery, with only ten visitors allowed at a time in the gallery due to Covid-19 social distancing regulations.

For information, contact exhibitions director Karlyn Benson. The Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild/Kleinert/James Center for the Arts is at 36 Tinker Street in Woodstock.