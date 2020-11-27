Saugerties Town Supervisor tests positive for Covid-19

Saugerties Town Supervisor Fred Costello announced in a Facebook post on November 26 that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is quarantining at home.

Costello said he woke up Wednesday morning with a fever of 99.6, which motivated him to seek a Covid test at the Westchester Medical drive-through facility at Grand Street in Kingston. He decided to quarantine at home before knowing his results. “I was contacted late this afternoon and was told that I have tested positive for Covid-19,” said Costello. “I will continue to quarantine at home until the virus resolves. I am happy to report that, apart from a slight fever, I am not experiencing any other symptoms at this time.”

Costello said that he is not aware how he became exposed, except to say that, “unfortunately, the Hudson Valley is experiencing levels of community spread similar to what happened in springtime.”

Costello said that in the two hours since testing positive, he has been reaching out to those he believes he was in direct contact with. He said that Health Department contact tracers will be following up with those individuals as well. Costello said his family business, Sue’s Restaurant, will be closed “until we are confident that there is no risk to our customers and employees.”

As previously scheduled, due to the uptick in the level of community spread in the area, town hall will reopen Monday with public restrictions in place. He said all services are available and to call (845) 246-2800) for additional information.