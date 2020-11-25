Woodstock Housing Commission launches a home-share program

Affordable housing in the increasingly upscale community of Woodstock, according to the Woodstock Housing Commission, was a big problem even before the Airbnb phenomenon stripped the historic town of small apartments and live-in artist studios. Surrounding towns that once provided a commuting base for those that filled Woodstock’s jobs have also faced hikes in rental costs and a rise in short-term rentals . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.