Peg Nau fills vacancy on Saugerties town board

The Saugerties Town Board has named former receiver of taxes Peg Nau to fill a vacancy on the town board, following the resignation of Paul Andreassen from the board in September. Supervisor Fred Costello announced the decision, and the board voted to approve it at the regular meeting on November 18.

Nau was one of eleven applicants for the position.

Costello said she had been cross-endorsed in many of her elections for the receiver of taxes post. Councilman John Schoonmaker said it was difficult to select the candidate to appoint to the board because “all the candidates had something good to bring to the board.” He urged people to continue to be interested in town government, and to look for positions as they come up on the various advisory boards.

Councilwoman Leeanne Thornton agreed that all the candidates had something to offer the town, and she urged them to stay involved.

Nau will fill the one year remaining of Andreassen’s term.