Kiwanis Ice Arena’s receipts down

Revenues from the Kiwanis Ice Arena are slightly ahead of 2018 at this time, Greg Chorvas, superintendent of buildings and grounds at the Cantine Memorial Complex, reported. The figure for 2019 is not relevant because the arena was closed for renovations for a good part of the year, he said.

That was the good news, he said. Speaking at the Saugerties Town Board meeting on November 18, Chorvas said the bad news is that under Covid-19 restrictions, attendance at the arena is limited to 50 people, and only one session per day is allowed. “To give you a good example, from November 14 to December 31 of 2018 we took in just under $30,000. Rentals were just under $10,000. We are not doing rentals,” he said.

“We’re projecting, provided everything stays the same – and nobody knows what next month will look like; nobody knows what next week will look like — provided we stay the same, not even an increase the ice that’s already committed for, through the end of the year, will result in anticipated revenue of approximately $50,000.” That, Chorvas said, would be a deficit of $10,400. Department wide he’s projecting a deficit of $27,500.

Advertisement

Overall, “we’re in a much better place revenue wise as I said to the board more than once, that the surplus we will have will meet whatever the shortfall is in revenue.”