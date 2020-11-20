Gardiner tree-lighting set for December 4

Forced to cancel the Gardiner Day festivities that normally take place in early September due to the danger of spreading Covid-19, the Gardiner Day Committee has announced that it will also not be able to host the annual program of holiday activities that typically surround the lighting of the Christmas tree at the town hall. The tree-lighting will still take place, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, December 4, but there will be no holiday parade, group caroling or photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Collection boxes for local food pantries will be set up at the town hall and elsewhere around downtown Gardiner in December as usual.