Woodstock Library bond is defeated by 34 votes

A count of more than 1000 absentee ballots still resulted in narrow defeat of a $5.8 million bond for a 12,500-square foot library building in Woodstock.

In the count completed November 18, the bond was defeated 2089-2055.

The same-day and early vote count had it defeated 1659-1581. Library officials held up hope the absentees would have swayed in their favor.

There are 104 ballot challenges to be resolved, but the library concedes those are unlikely to change the result.

“We knew the community has always been divided on this issue, and the votes show this to be truer than ever,” the library said in an email to patrons and supporters.

“We wanted everyone in Woodstock to have a say in this important decision for the town. We are gratified there was such a large turnout and that voters cared to turn over their ballots and make their choice.”

The library board of trustees will discuss the next steps at its monthly meeting on November 24 at 7 p.m. via teleconference. Those interested in attending via videoconference can email jessica@woodstock.org.