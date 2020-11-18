Woodstock restaurant, Oriole9, closes due to Covid exposure by staff member

Woodstock’s Oriole9, located at 17 Tinker St., announced yesterday that it would close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week after learning that a staff member had been exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19. During this time, all staff will be tested and the restaurant will be cleaned. The restaurant hopes to reopen on Friday, November 20.

Oriole9 is the third Woodstock restaurant to close this month due to a staff member or patron testing positive for Covid-19 or being in contact with someone who had. Earlier this month, Dixon Roadside closed, and remains closed. Silvia closed November 8 and reopened November 13.

Here’s the message posted yesterday to Facebook: