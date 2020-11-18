Woodstock extends police survey deadline

The deadline to complete Woodstock’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative survey has been extended until November 30. The group was formed by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order requiring police departments to formulate a plan to re-imagine the role of law enforcement. The survey can be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/WoodstockPoliceReform.

Paper versions are available at the police department, 76 Tinker Street; the town clerk’s office by appointment or Family of Woodstock by calling 679-2485 to arrange pickup.