Police: Kingston laundromat sold marijuana, untaxed cigarettes

The City of Kingston Police Department reports the arrest of 71-year-old Joseph W. Rapp of O’Reilly Street in Kingston.

On Monday, November 16, the Kingston Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and members of the Department of Taxation and Finance executed a search warrant at the O’Reilly Street Laundromat regarding the sale of marijuana and untaxed cigarettes. According to police, the search yielded a large amount of marijuana, untaxed cigarettes, processed THC edibles, business records, and over $16,000 in cash.

Joseph Rapp, the owner of the laundromat, was taken into custody at the scene and brought to the Kingston Police Department where he was charged with the felony of Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the second degree. The City of Kingston Building Department posted premises for numerous code violations. The investigation is ongoing