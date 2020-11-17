Kingston’s Center for Creative Education closes after student & staff member test positive for Covid

The Center for Creative Education, located at 16, Cedar Street, announced late Saturday night, November 14, that it would be closing beginning the following day after a student and staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The closure is meant “to give members a chance to quarantine, get tested and to do additional deep cleaning to the facility,” according to an announcement by Executive Director Bryant “Drew” Andrews.

In the meantime, previously scheduled virtual classes will be conducted, and any in-person classes that can converted to virtual will be.

Here is the full announcement: