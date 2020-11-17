Kingston’s Center for Creative Education closes after student & staff member test positive for Covid

The Center for Creative Education, located at 16, Cedar Street, announced late Saturday night, November 14, that it would be closing beginning the following day after a student and staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
The closure is meant “to give members a chance to quarantine, get tested and to do additional deep cleaning to the facility,” according to an announcement by Executive Director Bryant “Drew” Andrews.
In the meantime, previously scheduled virtual classes will be conducted, and any in-person classes that can converted to virtual will be.
Here is the full announcement:
We just received confirmation that a staff member as well as a student enrolled in one of our programs was exposed to Covid-19 at a family gathering and has since tested positive for Covid. Ulster County Health Department has been contacted and, out of an abundance of caution as we continue to ensure the safest possible learning environment for our staff and members, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our facility beginning Sunday, November 15th to give members a chance to quarantine, get tested and to do additional deep cleaning to the facility.
Our goal is to remain accessible to our members by providing virtual classes. Current virtual class options as well as Energy Dance Company rehearsals will remain as scheduled and we will reach out to each teaching artist to assess if classes can be converted to virtual sessions until we reopen.
The intent of this notification is not to create a panic, but to assure you that we are following CDC/UCHD protocols to take the necessary steps to protect the health and well-being of our staff and members.
We truly hope we will be able to return to our normal schedule as soon as possible. We will continue to provide updates as we receive them from Ulster County Health Department and on our website at cce4me.org and Facebook page @centerforcreativeeducation.
In Health and Community,
Bryant “Drew” Andrews and the CCE TEAM
Executive Director