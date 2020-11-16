Saugerties restaurant closes following positive Covid-19 test 

Saugerties’ Dutch Ale House announced yesterday that it would close its doors after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

The restaurant’s closures come as cases and hospitalizations are rising in Ulster County, prompting County Executive Pat Ryan to call for residents to adopt the vigilance exhibited in the spring at the height of the outbreak to blunt the impact of a second wave.

Active cases in Ulster have jumped by more than 33 percent in the last week, from 295 to 400. Deaths have held at 98.