Kingston man indicted on charges of sexual assault against two children

Devin Harkins, 29, 35 Amsterdam Avenue, in the City of Kingston, was indicted by an Ulster County grand jury on Friday, November 13 on the charges of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a class A-II felony (two counts); Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree, a class D violent felony (three counts); and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor (two counts).

The defendant was arrested on November 4, following an investigation by the Kingston Police Department with assistance from the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center.

The investigation commenced when officers responded to a report of a crime in progress. The defendant was arraigned in Kingston City Court following his arrest and was released after posting bail.

District Attorney Clegg noted that the class A-II felony, Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, allows prosecutors to seek a higher charge on certain class B violent felonies involving sex crimes against children. He described the alleged conduct in this case as especially heinous, warranting the grand jury’s consideration of the more serious crimes.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Katherine R. Van Loan. The defendant is represented by Michael Kavanagh, Esq. of Mainetti & Mainetti P.C. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case or similar conduct by this defendant is asked to contact the Kingston Police Department as soon as possible at (845) 331-1671.