Silvia reopens after all staff members test negative for Covid-19

Silvia, one of two Woodstock restaurants that closed this week following positive Covid-19 test results, will reopen tonight.

Silvia, located at 42 Mill Hill Road, closed November 8 after learning a staff member tested positive. According to a message posted to Facebook, that staff member had last worked November 5, and was asymptomatic then and continues not to exhibit any symptoms.

The restaurant posted a message (bottom of the page) today stating all staff members had since tested negative and the building was professionally cleaned.

Advertisement

Dixon Roadside, the other Woodstock restaurant that closed, plans to reopen Thursday, November 19.

The restaurant’s closures come as cases and hospitalizations are rising in Ulster County, prompting County Executive Pat Ryan to call for residents to adopt the vigilance exhibited in the spring at the height of the outbreak to blunt the impact of a second wave.