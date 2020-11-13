Saugerties man charged with public lewdness

On November 12 at 8:05 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to the Wenton Motel, 3127 Route 9W, for several reports of a male masturbating in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, witnesses identified the male as 59-year-old Luther Nakapaahu. Witnesses report that Nakapaahu was watching pornography on a computer in his vehicle, while masturbating in public view.

Nakapaahu was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Saugerties Police Headquarters where he was processed on the misdemeanor charge of Public Lewdness. Incidental to processing, Nakapaahu. was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on 11/24/2020.