Cornell Cooperative Extension offers free healthy cooking classes from home

Learn how to make a great chili from the comfort of your own kitchen on November 19 at 6 p.m. The class is part of a series of free healthy cooking classes offered as a collaboration between Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ulster County and Ellenville Regional Hospital. The goal of the program is to improve the health of Ulster County residents by teaching easy, cheap and healthy home cooking.

The class will be taught by Chrisso Babcock of Cornell Cooperative Extension. Babcock is a food lover and kitchen educator. He started his journey in food as a farmer and quickly grew to love cooking large meals for the crew. He has been teaching cooking workshops for many years. “I am very excited to be offering this virtual cooking series. If you are looking get some new recipes into your rotation, save money, save time and eat healthier, these classes will be great for you and your family.”

If you want to cook along with the class at home, you will need: 1⁄2 pound lean ground meat, 1 medium onion, 1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, 2 cans (14.5 ounces each) diced tomatoes, chili powder, a carrot (optional), and a bell pepper (optional)

To register for this and upcoming healthy cooking classes, visit: ulster.cce.cornell.edu/events/healthycookingclasses. The next class will be curried squash soup on December 10!