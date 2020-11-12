All New York Thruway tollbooths to go cashless starting Friday

Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced cashless tolling will go live on the New York State Thruway’s ticketed system during the overnight hours of Friday, November 13 into Saturday, November 14. The conversion will take place simultaneously at 58 tolling locations across the Thruway’s 450-mile ticketed system.

For vehicles with E-ZPass tags, there will be no change. Vehicles without E-ZPass tags will have their license plate image captured and a toll bill mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. Non E-ZPass customers have a number of options to pay including by mail, over the phone, online, and via the TollsNY app. Customers who call **826 from most mobile devices will receive a text message with a link to the Tolls by Mail website and information on how to pay their toll bill.

The change marks the end of in-person toll collecting on the Thruway. Around 200 full-time and 900 part-time workers will be laid off as a result of the changeover.