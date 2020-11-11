WAAM presents “Celebrating the Centennial”

The Woodstock Artists Association & Museum (WAAM) re-opens for the fall season with its historical exhibition Celebrating the Centennial: Selections from the Permanent Collection of the Woodstock Artists Association, Part 1. This exhibition is curated by Tom Wolf, noted Woodstock art historian. Presented in the Phoebe and Belmont Towbin Wing, the exhibition opens November 13 and will run through March 28. WAAM will be open to visitors with new hours Friday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

The permanent collection was started in 1973 by volunteers. It consists mostly of works that were donated and today it includes more than 2000 objects made by artists associated with Woodstock. The current exhibition focuses on the early years, including works by its five founders: Carl Eric Lindin (who served as president for 20 years), Frank Swift Chase, John Carlson, Andrew Dasburg and Henry Lee McFee. Their pieces are flanked by works by women who also played important roles in the early years: Eva Watson-Schütze and Zulma Steele, as well as by Birge Harrison, the Tonalist painter and teacher

WAAM is at 28 Tinker Street in Woodstock. For general information, call 679-2940 or visit our website at: woodstockart.org.